Over 10 mln households to have access to Insaf Card by end of 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Over 10 million households will have access to Sehat Insaf Card by end of the year 2019 and around 60 million individuals will benefit from this, in view of family size.

According to available document, to promote Universal Health Coverage and financial access to healthcare, two initiatives were being undertaken.

It added the Insaf Insurance card would be launched in 38 districts while financial access to healthcare would also be provided for the poor to seek treatment in defined categories, especially in situations of catastrophic health expenditures through Tahafuz.

These expenditures arise most commonly in the case of non-communicable diseases, he added.

It added for ensuring transparency in pension transfer, the Employees Old Age Benefit Institute (EOBI) was establishing a biometric payment pensions system in the country. The Ministry of Human Rights has also drafted a bill to accrue certain benefits to the elderly.

It said that Ehsaas was a multi-stakeholder and multi-sectoral strategy. At the Federal level its implementation is currently the responsibility of 34 federal ministries, divisions, and agencies.

It said 10 provincial Ehsaas plans were evolving and will be dovetailed with the federal strategy. A pledge to Ehsaas framework is being firmed up to solicit broader participation in Ehsaas.

The implementation of Ehsaas was monitored by a steering committee headed by the prime minister. The Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division and departments under its administrative control are responsible for executing majority of the policies, programmes and initiatives that are part of the Safety Net Pillar and the National Poverty Graduation Initiative under the Jobs and livelihoods Pillar.

Provincial Ehsaas plans were under development and would factor into the Ehsaas targets. The private sector and civil society organizations were expected to play an important role in the implementation of Ehsaas.

The document said a new policy and framework of commitments would be developed, which would allow the private sector and the civil society to make commitments linked to the pillars and targets of Ehsaas.

It said a number of initiatives would be undertaken to strengthen governance structures and promote pro-equity planning. Pro-poor goals and measurable indicators would be established for each ministry to monitor their progress, particularly with regard to improving inclusivity and eradicating poverty.

These targets would be reflective of ministry and division's progress with regard to Ehsaas, it added.

The National Strategy for the Development of Statistics would help strengthen quality and availability of statistics or data and ensure the independence of statistics from political and other undue external influence.

It is important for the government to have access to accurate, reliable, and timely statistics, with a solid and credible base of evidence, to support the design and evaluation of policies and projects.

Free accessibility of data would be ensured through the District Development Portal in which poverty and other socio-economic indicators across Pakistan's districts would be available to policy makers and the public, the document said.