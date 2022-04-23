Over 10 million poor families have benefited from the Prime Minister's Ramzan relief package in the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far after the Government has provided a maximum discount on all essential commodities in the holy month of Ramzan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Over 10 million poor families have benefited from the Prime Minister's Ramzan relief package in the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far after the Government has provided a maximum discount on all essential commodities in the holy month of Ramzan.

From Chitral to South Waziristan and Kohistan to DI Khan, the poor people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being benefited from the PM's historic relief package.

Before the PM's package, a 10 KG flour bag was available at Rs 475 at the utility store while today it was being sold at Rs400, showing a Rs75 discount for poorer and underprivileged," the manager of Pabbi Utility store told APP.

Likewise, 20 KG flour bag were being sold at Rs800 during Ramzan against Rs950 before the holy month, saving Rs150 for the poor. Similarly, one kilogram sugar is available on Rs70 presently against Rs85 prior to Ramzan.

He said installation of point of sale (POS) machines in over 100 utility stores has ensured financial transparency and quick disbursement of payment. He said that over 10 million poor families have benefited from the PM's relief package so far and the number of customers increased manifolds this Ramzan due to the quality of edible items and maximum discounts on it.

Meanwhile, people of all walks of life including politicians, civil society, underprivileged, poor and low paid Government employees have highly appreciated the Prime Minister's Ramzan Relief package and termed it historic.

Riaz Khan, a retired Government school teacher while purchasing ghee, sugar and pluses at Pabbi utility store told APP that the Prime Minister has won hearts and minds of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after announcing a mega Ramzan's relief package for people.

He urged the Government to increase stock of the daily used commodities especially sugar, ghee, cooking oil and flour at utility stores so that a large number of people could benefit from it in the last Ashra of Ramzan.

Like Riaz Khan, a large number of poor people were witnessed outside of the utility store waiting for their turn to purchase daily used commodities at a discount rate under the mega package.

Qaiser Khan, a retired Wapda employee said the standard of utility store's items was excellent this Ramzan and thanked the Prime Minister for the historic relief package for poor people and low income groups.

The utility store official said edible items under relief package were being provided to people having computerized identity cards in order to discourage hoarding, profiteering and sale of commodities in black.

He appreciated the cooperation of people and vowed to provide more relief to them in the last Ashra of Ramzan.