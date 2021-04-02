Over 10 Ramadan bazaars to be established in Multan

The district administration has started preparations for establishing Ramadan bazaars as over 10 bazaars to be set-up across the district

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad paid visit to the city to select sites for Ramadan bazaars here on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said that the bazaars will be set-up at vast places to avert from rush due to Covid 19 pandamic.

The commodities on which government providing subsidy will be available at Ramadan bazaars while place will also be provided to utility stores for installation of stalls into the bazaars.

The growers could sale their cereals at Ramadan bazaars and into the vegetable markets directly under Kisan platform.

Insaf mobile shops will also be introduced as per vision of Prime Minister Imran khan during the holy month.

He directed officials to setup Corona desks at Ramadan bazaars and better arrangements of parking, security and cleanliness.