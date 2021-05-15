UrduPoint.com
Over 100 Arrested Over Violation Of Anti-corona SOPs

Sat 15th May 2021 | 08:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Over 100 people were arrested over violation of anti-corona SOPs from various roads in the city during Eid holidays.

A Corona SOPs monitoring team headed by AC (City) Syed Ayyub Bukhari visited Noorpur main bazaar, Millat road, Madina Market, Sadar bazaar, Razaabad bazaar No.

2,3 and held over 100 people over not wearing face masks and other violations of the SOPs.

Separate cases have been registered against the violators.

Separately, AC (Sadar) Umar Maqbool sealed a swimming pool in Chak 199/R-B, Gatwala and registered a case against its owner over violation of corona SOPs.

