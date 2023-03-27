UrduPoint.com

Over 100 'Bachat Bazars' Established Across Province: Ismail Rahu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Over 100 'Bachat Bazars' established across province: Ismail Rahu

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu has said that more than 100 'Bachat Bazars' have been established across the province to provide relief to the people in the holy month of Ramadan.

He said that the provincial government while taking action against profiteers had imposed a fine of over Rs 2.2 million on 512 profiteers.

He said that over Rs 1 million fine had been imposed on profiteers in Karachi and a number of shops had also been sealed.

He said that the provincial government was taking strict actions against hoarders.

He said that a flour mill had also been sealed for selling sub-standard flour in Sinjhoro.

Ismail Rahu said that the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had directed the Ministers, Advisors and Special Assistants to check and monitor the situation.

He said that deputy commissioners had also formed Monitoring Cells across the province. He further said that the provincial government was making all-out efforts to provide relief to the people in Ramazan.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Fine Sinjhoro Murad Ali Shah Government Million Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regi ..

Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regional industry plans multi-bill ..

24 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al Gergawi as Vice President

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Cham ..

Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Championship kicks off

39 minutes ago
 Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in ..

Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in train fares

40 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentiona ..

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentional destruction of historic, nat ..

1 hour ago
 CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability workshop, AI Minecraft Challenge for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.