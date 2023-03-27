Over 100 'Bachat Bazars' established across province: Ismail Rahu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu has said that more than 100 'Bachat Bazars' have been established across the province to provide relief to the people in the holy month of Ramadan.

He said that the provincial government while taking action against profiteers had imposed a fine of over Rs 2.2 million on 512 profiteers.

He said that over Rs 1 million fine had been imposed on profiteers in Karachi and a number of shops had also been sealed.

He said that the provincial government was taking strict actions against hoarders.

He said that a flour mill had also been sealed for selling sub-standard flour in Sinjhoro.

Ismail Rahu said that the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had directed the Ministers, Advisors and Special Assistants to check and monitor the situation.

He said that deputy commissioners had also formed Monitoring Cells across the province. He further said that the provincial government was making all-out efforts to provide relief to the people in Ramazan.