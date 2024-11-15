Over 100 brick-kilns razed in one week

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu declared that an emergency remained in effect across the district, in line with directions from the Punjab government.

He said that implementation of smart lockdown in public places and bazaars would be ensured and there would be complete shutdown on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as per directions of the provincial government.

Addressing a joint meeting of district departments and police, the DC highlighted coordinated efforts to curb environmental pollution. The meeting, attended by Chief Traffic Officer Sardar Mavarhan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Abu Bakkar, and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Saif.

Waseem Sindhu also announced that health emergency have been declared in both Lahore and Multan, leading to the suspension of all educational activities until further notice.

The district administration has taken decisive action by demolishing over 100 brick kilns contributing to pollution and taking more than 1,000 commercial vehicles off the road for emitting hazardous black smoke during one week. These measures have already led to a remarkable decrease in smog.

He assured that the district administration, in collaboration with police will rigorously enforce lockdown until the smog situation is under control. A detailed briefing on the various initiatives taken to combat the smog crisis was also presented during the meeting.