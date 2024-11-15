Over 100 Brick-kilns Razed In One Week
Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu declared that an emergency remained in effect across the district, in line with directions from the Punjab government.
He said that implementation of smart lockdown in public places and bazaars would be ensured and there would be complete shutdown on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as per directions of the provincial government.
Addressing a joint meeting of district departments and police, the DC highlighted coordinated efforts to curb environmental pollution. The meeting, attended by Chief Traffic Officer Sardar Mavarhan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Abu Bakkar, and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Saif.
Waseem Sindhu also announced that health emergency have been declared in both Lahore and Multan, leading to the suspension of all educational activities until further notice.
The district administration has taken decisive action by demolishing over 100 brick kilns contributing to pollution and taking more than 1,000 commercial vehicles off the road for emitting hazardous black smoke during one week. These measures have already led to a remarkable decrease in smog.
He assured that the district administration, in collaboration with police will rigorously enforce lockdown until the smog situation is under control. A detailed briefing on the various initiatives taken to combat the smog crisis was also presented during the meeting.
Recent Stories
Salat-e-Istisqa offered across country
Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today
ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
14 dead, 1,387 injured in Punjab road accidents1 minute ago
-
Finance Committee approves Rs 8bn IUB budget1 minute ago
-
Minister, Secretary HR greet Sikh community on Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary1 minute ago
-
Five hurt over brawl between two groups1 minute ago
-
Minister, Secretary HR greet Sikh community on Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary1 minute ago
-
Special prayers for rain offered1 minute ago
-
Four-Day Provincial Workshop on Multi-Hazard Risk Assessment,Profiling concludes11 minutes ago
-
Suspect held in injured condition11 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to safeguarding minorities rights: Chaudhry Salik21 minutes ago
-
Special prayers held for rain across nation21 minutes ago
-
Police to train school security guards21 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness situation reviewed in Sargodha31 minutes ago