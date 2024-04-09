Open Menu

Over 100 Children To Celebrate Eid At CPWB

April 09, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Over 100 shelter-less/destitute children will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr at the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.

The management of the bureau has arranged new clothes and shoes for all children who are very excited

about receiving new dresses.

According to CPWB sources, some children at the bureau were rescued from shops and hotels while others were left by their parents due to poverty.

The children were being provided the best environment at the bureau and they are very excited to celebrate

joys of Eid.

