Over 100 Clean up campaigns launched to make MHNP plastic free

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Standing Committee on Climate Change on Friday was apprised that over a 100 clean up drives were organized in different trails of the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) from March 2016 to February 2020.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) officials briefed the committee that many tonnes of litter and garbage was being removed while the National Park was now been declared Plastic free.

The Senate Committee in its meeting Chaired by Senator Sitara Ayaz took up issues pertaining to Faisal Mosque's maintenance and cleanliness, the management and protection of the Margallah Hills National Park.

Discussing the management and protection of the Margallah Hills National Park and the challenges that it faced the committee was informed that District Administration Islamabad issued Section 144 to control environmental destructive activities.

The IWMB official informed the Committee that efforts were being made to modify rules so that violators were fined. "Warnings have been sent to local councillors and restaurants within the park," he added.

The committee was briefed of the issue of ownership of the MHNP where the Punjab Government had leased the land to Capital Development Authority (CDA) for management purposes.

It was added that boundary demarcation was another persistent issue.

It was asserted that the biggest problem was that CDA worked in silos and hence issues persist.

The Committee was informed that major plans were underway that include an education and awareness centre. The committee, while lauding the efforts of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, directed that implementation of plans should be ensured at the earliest.

The committee showed grave displeasure at the status of cleanliness of the Mosque despite 24/7 presence of janitorial staff. It was asserted that the management must devise a proper mechanism for this and that Imam may emphasize the importance of cleanliness in his khutbas. The committee stressed the need for stringent supervision so that matters might come under control.

It was asserted that the blame game must end and that accepting responsibility was the only way forward. The Chairperson Committee strictly directed that the Dawa academy, custodian of Faisal Mosque, Mosque Management and the CDA should coordinate and ensure that all issues pertaining to cleanliness and management must be addressed at the earliest.

She stressed the need for ownership and asserted that this issue had been tabled numerous times and should not be brought to the committee again.