Over 100 Drug Addicts Fled From Rehabilitation Center In Jamrud

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 05:40 PM

Over 100 drug addicts fled from rehabilitation center in Jamrud

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :More than 100 young drug addicts broke out of a rehabilitation center located in Jamrud Tehsil of Khyber Tribal District on Saturday afternoon.

The center had been setup by a private organization and the patients had been brought there last month to be rehabilitated.

The young drug addicts fled during a lecture at the rehabilitation center. They held the staff hostage, broke the gate and some other things inside the facility and then fled.

Most of the patients were young men who used ice (methamphetamine) or heroin, according to the center's administration. The police brought around 15 patients back but most fled, an official of the center confirmed.

