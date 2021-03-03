UrduPoint.com
Over 100 Events To Be Held To Mark Seven Decades Of Pak-China Friendship: Wang Wenbin

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:54 PM

Pakistan and China have agreed to hold over 100 events to mark the 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations in a wide range of areas including the political, economic, trade, cultural and military sectors, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday

"The two sides have agreed through initial communication to hold over 100 events to mark the anniversary in a wide range of areas including the political, economic, trade, cultural and military sectors," he said during his regular briefing held here.

"The two sides have agreed through initial communication to hold over 100 events to mark the anniversary in a wide range of areas including the political, economic, trade, cultural and military sectors," he said during his regular briefing held here.

He informed that the detailed list of events, once confirmed, would be released as soon as possible. Of course the commemorative activities will go far beyond the list.

The spokesperson said that the people from all walks of life in both countries, especially the young generation, were welcome to take an active part to enrich the celebrations and make them more broad-based and fruitful.

"With our concerted efforts, we will surely carry forward the traditional friendship, expand and deepen practical cooperation in various fields, bring the two peoples closer, and achieve greater development in the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan," he added.

Wang Wenbin said that on March 2, China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended together with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi a virtual ceremony simultaneously held in Beijing and Islamabad to launch celebration of the 70th anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties and delivered an address.

The two sides also released a logo to mark the occasion. This event officially commenced a series of commemorative activities throughout the year. The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on May 21, 1951.

