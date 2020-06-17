UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 100 Firefighters Battling To Control Blaze At Dalda Ghee Mill

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:17 PM

Over 100 firefighters battling to control blaze at Dalda ghee mill

More than 100 firefighters are still struggling to extinguish the massive fire that broke out yesterday afternoon at Dalda Cooking Oil and Ghee Mill, located in the area of Kalyam Shareef near Rawat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :More than 100 firefighters are still struggling to extinguish the massive fire that broke out yesterday afternoon at Dalda Cooking Oil and Ghee Mill, located in the area of Kalyam Shareef near Rawat.

Updating the latest situation, a spokesman of Rescue 1122 said that five rescue vehicles were called to the site. While 100 rescuers 15 fire extinguishers, two ambulances, two special equipment vehicles and army helicopters were also taking part in the fire fighting operation.

Two rescue workers were injured and given first aid at the scene and are out of danger.

No other injuries or casualties were reported.

Most parts of the building have collapsed, the spokesman said.

A huge fire had broken out on Tuesday afternoon at the Dalda Cooking Oil and Ghee Mill, located in the area of Kalyam Shareef Jehlum Road, which spread quickly and engulfed the entire building and godown, supplying cooking oil and ghee to different parts of the country.

The fire had torn through a four-kanal area but much of it has been brought under control on Wednesday, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Army Oil Vehicles Road SITE Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $36.75 a barrel T ..

36 minutes ago

Indian citizens criticize Modi for silence over ki ..

39 minutes ago

Five proclaimed offenders arrested in Sargodha

2 seconds ago

Aramco completes its acquisition of a 70% stake in ..

51 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iceland on N ..

51 minutes ago

European stocks extend gains at open

4 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.