Over 100 firefighters battling to control blaze at Dalda ghee mill

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :More than 100 firefighters are still struggling to extinguish the massive fire that broke out yesterday afternoon at Dalda Cooking Oil and Ghee Mill, located in the area of Kalyam Shareef near Rawat.

Updating the latest situation, a spokesman of Rescue 1122 said that five rescue vehicles were called to the site. While 100 rescuers 15 fire extinguishers, two ambulances, two special equipment vehicles and army helicopters were also taking part in the fire fighting operation.

Two rescue workers were injured and given first aid at the scene and are out of danger.

No other injuries or casualties were reported.

Most parts of the building have collapsed, the spokesman said.

A huge fire had broken out on Tuesday afternoon at the Dalda Cooking Oil and Ghee Mill, located in the area of Kalyam Shareef Jehlum Road, which spread quickly and engulfed the entire building and godown, supplying cooking oil and ghee to different parts of the country.

The fire had torn through a four-kanal area but much of it has been brought under control on Wednesday, the spokesman said.