Over 100 Hindu Pilgrims arrive Pakistan via Wagah to perform rituals

Over a hundred Hindu pilgrims from India on Friday arrived in Pakistan to perform religious rites via Wagah border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Over a hundred Hindu pilgrims from India on Friday arrived in Pakistan to perform religious rites via Wagah border.

The Hindu devotees from India would perform religious rites at Katas Raj Temple near Chakwal, said a news release.

It added that all arrangements including security, accommodation and transport of Hindu pilgrims were complete.

However, the main event would be held on December 19 in which various political and religious leaders including Hindu community living in Pakistan would also participate.

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims from December 17 to 23. The Indian Hindu pilgrims would return through Wagah border on December 23, it said.