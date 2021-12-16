UrduPoint.com

Over 100 Hindu Yatrees To Arrive In Pakistan On Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Over 100 Hindu yatrees will arrive in Pakistan on Friday, December 17, through Wagha border crossing to perform their religious ritual at Katas Raj temples.

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) officials and local Hindu leaders would receive them warmly.

On the directions of the Federal government and ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, Additional Secretary Rana Shahid said that all arrangements including security and accommodation had been completed.

The Board security staff would remain with the yatrees. The central ceremony would be held at Katas Raj temples on Dec 19 in which different political and religious leaders would participate.

