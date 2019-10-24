UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 100 Hospitals Sharing Waste Data With EPA: Farzana Altaf Shah

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:01 PM

Over 100 hospitals sharing waste data with EPA: Farzana Altaf Shah

Director General Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah Thursday said over 100 hospitals in the federal capital were sharing their waste management data with the Agency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Director General Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah Thursday said over 100 hospitals in the Federal capital were sharing their waste management data with the Agency.

The DG-EPA told APP that under the Hospital Waste Management rules 2005, all the public and private hospitals in the federal capital were bound to comply with the law and safely manage their waste management and disposal.

She said, "We have shared the data with the Prime Minister as well, however the EPA teams are regularly conducting visits to all the health care institutes in the federal capital. We are also trying to bring local private clinics and hospitals in the net that are operating in the rural and far off areas. Hazardous waste of these institutes is detrimental for human health and environment which is necessarily to be managed safely." Initially, she said during the monitoring visits of the teams issues like mismanaged combustion temperature of incinerators at various hospitals, absence of incinerator, outsource of hospital waste collection to unauthorized garbage collectors and absence of any cogent mechanism were observed.

"EPA has sealed numerous hospitals in the federal capital that have been found violating the hospital waste management law," the DG-EPA said.

To a question, she said the record unhealthy ambient air in the federal capital was mainly due to abrupt weather pattern creating dust storms and increased vehicular emissions.

She argued that there had been no expansion in the number of industries in the federal capital whereas their emissions were also under control through a well-coordinated online system and latest technologies installed in the industrial units.

"There has been a mammoth increase in the number automobiles entering into the city per day which is beyond 3000. The total number of registered vehicles in the federal capital is less in ratio of the cars reaching from different cities and areas to the federal capital," Farzana said.

"We have written to the Ministry of Interior to declare vehicular monitor to inspect automobiles' emissions of the federal capital which will help control the situation through system," she told .

Responding to another query, she said keeping in view the increasing ratio of pollutants, EPA has written letters to both public and private institutions having large bus fleets on the roads to properly maintain their vehicles to curb dark smoke being spewed from their buses and cars.

"Some of the departments have shared their reports with EPA which is appreciable whereas the rest would be issued warnings and notices if they do not comply," Farzana said.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Prime Minister Vehicles All From

Recent Stories

Sahiwal killings: victim family says "it was an ac ..

27 minutes ago

Multan dengue, polio free district says DC Amer Kh ..

26 seconds ago

Sugar Cess committee amended estimate funds of thr ..

28 seconds ago

Lebanese President Ready to Meet With Protesters' ..

30 seconds ago

Xi's speeches at events celebrating 70th anniversa ..

32 seconds ago

Putin Greets Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona, Sa ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.