Over 100 including main accused in Sialkot incident arrested: Ali Zaidi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has said that more than 100 suspects including the main accused have been arrested in the Sialkot incident, which took life of a Sri Lankan factory manager over blasphemy allegations.

While chatting to a passenger here at the Jinnah International Airport, the minister expressing his disappointment over the incident said that the lynching is severely condemned as the incident brought a bad name to the country, according to a communique.

Ali Zaidi said many violent incidents were taking place in India against Muslims and Indian government was backing the culprits instead of taking action against them. He asked why international media was silent over the oppressions in India.