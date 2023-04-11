Close
Over 100 Inmates To Be Shifted From Peshawar Prison: Authority

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Over 100 inmates to be shifted from Peshawar Prison: Authority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The authorities of Peshawar Prison have decided to shift at least 100 inmates to other prisons in the province to ensure the maintenance of peace inside jails.

According to jail authorities, the decision was taken in the aftermath of a clash between inmates of Peshawar Prison some days back and the deployment of KP police inside the jail.

The authorities said in the wake of the present situation and to maintain peace it has been decided to shift prisoners to other prisons.

As per the recommendation, the inmates would be shifted to Mardan, Haripur, Abbottabad, and other prisons of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Arrangements were made at various KP prisons, the authorities said adding that possibly the shifting of inmates would take place from next Saturday.

