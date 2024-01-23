Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) More than 100 journalists and members of civil society have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), for media freedom.

Network of Women Journalists for Digital Rights had released its 6-point agenda on "Media Freedom and Journalist Safety For Political Parties’ Electoral Manifestos" , said a press release issued here.