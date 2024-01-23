Open Menu

Over 100 Journalists, Civil Society Members Sign MoU For Media Freedom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 11:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) More than 100 journalists and members of civil society have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), for media freedom.

Network of Women Journalists for Digital Rights had released its 6-point agenda on "Media Freedom and Journalist Safety For Political Parties’ Electoral Manifestos" , said a press release issued here.

