Over 100 Katchiabadies To Be Given Lease Soon: Murtaza Baloch

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 08:57 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that as many 139 Katchiabadies (slums) will be given lease soon and this will help reduce the problems of the people, living in these settlements.

This he said while talking to various delegations here in his office on Monday.

He said that as many 60 Katchiabadies in Karachi, almost 60 slums in Hyderabad, six in Shaheed Benazirabad, four in Mirpurkhas, 10 in Sukkur and three in Larkana would be given leases by the end of this year.

The Sindh Minister asked the people to come forward and cooperate with Sindh Government in Clean Karachi Campaign as we were committed to serve the people.

