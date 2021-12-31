UrduPoint.com

Over 100 Kg Drugs Recovered, Key Member Of Gang Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2021 | 12:50 PM

Over 100 kg drugs recovered, key member of gang held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have held key member of inter-provincial drugs trafficking gang with recovering more than 100 kg opium and churs from his possession.

According to police spokesman, SHO of Qureshi Police Station arrested Muhammad Waris after tip off to the police by local person.

It had seized 68 kg, 200 gram opium, with 56 kg, and 100 gram churs from him.

The offender was booked with the case 1039/21 of Pakistan Penal Code Act.

The recovered drugs has to be distributed in different parts of the district on new year night, it was said.

