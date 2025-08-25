Open Menu

Over 100 Liters Of Liquor Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Police have intensified operations against liquor suppliers across the district and arrested 15 liquor supplier and recovered more than 100 liters of liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused at different police stations.

According to police spokesman, Pirwadhai police arrested a liquor supplier and seized 20 liters of liquor, while Ratta Amaral police apprehended another three liquor suppliers with 18 liters.

City police held three liquor suppliers with 15 liters, and Ganjmandi police detained two suspects with 13 liters.

Similarly, Banni police arrested two suspects and recovered 10 liters, Sadiqabad police detained two suspects with 11 liters, Saddar Wah police arrested liquor supplier with 10 liters, and Gujjar Khan police nabbed another with 10 liters of liquor.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said the police are committed to eradicating the menace of liquor and drugs.

“Those supplying liquor and drugs will be dealt with an iron hand. Our priority is to keep Rawalpindi safe from this scourge, and strict action will continue against all involved in such illegal activities,” the CPO added.

