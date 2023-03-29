UrduPoint.com

Over 100 Mln People To Get Benefit From Free Flour Package Across Province: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer on Wednesday said that Rs 53 billions Ramadan relief package was the biggest aid which was first time announced by any government for the people of the Punjab province in history

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer on Wednesday said that Rs 53 billions Ramadan relief package was the biggest aid which was first time announced by any government for the people of the Punjab province in history.

Over 100 million people across Punjab province will be the beneficiaries of the free flour distribution scheme.

He expressed these views during his visit to the different free wheat flour distribution centers here.

The minister visited Iqbal stadium, hockey stadium, Kalim Shaheed Park, and model bazaar Jhang road and inspected the arrangements at the centers.

He went to the male and female counters and checked the scanning process of cards and flour distribution.

Earlier, the commissioner briefed the minister about arrangements and said that so far 1.5 million free flour bags had been distributed across the division. She said that all the process was being monitored strictly.

