Over 100 overseas firms to attend Internet Expo in China

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :More than 100 overseas internet enterprises will attend the Light of the Internet Expo to showcase their latest products and achievements at the sixth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province China, said the event's organizer.

The expo, to be held from Oct 18 to 22, "will focus on enhancing the visitors' and users' experiences by introducing technologies and products that integrate 5G, AI and VR with people's daily lives," said Wu Junqing, deputy head of the Department of Economy and Information Technology of Zhejiang.

Over 600 internet and innovative enterprises from home and abroad have so far registered to display their 5G, AI, cloud-computing, big data and cyber security products and technologies at this year's expo, China Daily reported.

Organizers of the expo will also host sideline events such as a job fair and internet project matchmaking events to boost collaboration and industrialization in the industry.

VR and sports-tech businesses will also launch augmented reality booths to allow visitors have a firsthand experience of smart living.

More than 1,500 guests will attend the sixth World Internet Conference on Oct 20-22 in Wuzhen, the nation's top internet affairs regulator said earlier this month.

Among them will be internet experts, scholars, government officials, international organizations and entrepreneurs.

