Over 100 Paragliders Flexing Muscles To Participate In Pakistan's First-ever Int'l Contest

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:25 PM

More than 100 local and foreign paragliders from 50 countries are expected to participate in a five-day Pakistan International Paragliding Cup-2019 Kashmir Tourism and Culture Festival scheduled to be held In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) from September 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :More than 100 local and foreign paragliders from 50 countries are expected to participate in a five-day Pakistan International Paragliding Cup-2019 Kashmir Tourism and Culture Festival scheduled to be held In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) from September 27.

An AJK government official told APP that the government had made elaborate arrangements for successful holding of Pakistan's first international paragliding contest over Kashmir mountains, which had been co-joined with Kashmir Tourism and Culture festival.

He said the paragliding contest would be held at Peer Chanasi to Muzaffarabad airport, which was one of the best paragliding sites in the world.

He said that international paragliders had started registering them with the AJK government for participation in the event.

However, he said, the AJK government would allow only those paragliders to take part in the event, who had international repute.

He said the festival would help provide an opportunity to both local and foreign visitors to witness scenic beauty of AJK and know about its culture and feel warmth of hospitality of people of Kashmir.

The AJK government is expecting over 100,000 tourists in the event from across the country and abroad.

During the five-day activities, he said, visitors would also witness Para-jumping, Para Jumping Acrobats, Kashmir cricket League matches, horse dancing, folk and cultural performances, tent pegging, concerts and river rafting.

To a question he said to accommodate the large number of local and foreign visitors, the AJK government would establish a tent city.

