Over 100 patients get treatment at free eye camp

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :A one-day free eye camp was organized in line with World Sight Day at Qasba Ayaz Abad Maral in the suburbs of Multan where 110 patients received diagnostic services under supervision of experts.

The free eye camp was organized by Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences, Lahore, health department Punjab and Sight Savers Pakistan under their project titled 'Inspire' last Saturday to mark the World Sight Day that is observed on second Thursday of October every year, Oct 13.

CEO District Health Authority (DHA) Dr. Syed Muhammad Ali Mehdi had visited the camp and expressed satisfaction over the level of facilities being provided to patients.

CEO Health, Incharge RHC, and senior health officials ensured availability of all relevant facilities at the Optometry Clinic. DHO medical services Multan Dr. Farooq Ahmad, DDHO Multan tahsil Dr. Nasir Jan, Inspire project officer and people of the area were present.