Over 100 persons with disabilities get certificates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Over 100 persons with disabilities received certificates

under the Punjab government vision in the Allied Hospital-II.

Chairman Disability Board/Medical Superintendent Allied

Hospital-II Dr Mirza Muhammad Ali Baig distributed the

certificates, says a press releases issued here on Thursday.

He thoroughly examined the disabled persons in addition to

reviewing their applications and issued them certificates.

.