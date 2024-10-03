Over 100 Persons With Disabilities Get Certificates
Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Over 100 persons with disabilities received certificates
under the Punjab government vision in the Allied Hospital-II.
Chairman Disability Board/Medical Superintendent Allied
Hospital-II Dr Mirza Muhammad Ali Baig distributed the
certificates, says a press releases issued here on Thursday.
He thoroughly examined the disabled persons in addition to
reviewing their applications and issued them certificates.
.
Recent Stories
Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket
Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
14 students fall victims of bee attack2 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice as Balochistan reports 16th polio case12 minutes ago
-
Poetry session held to mark Pakistan-China Friendship on China’s National Day12 minutes ago
-
Secretary checks public and goods vehicles on different routs12 minutes ago
-
Food manufacturing units fined12 minutes ago
-
Khana Badosh café to hold session on novelist Kafka on Oct 621 minutes ago
-
Progress review meeting held22 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of film director Muhammad Sadiq observed22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews Clean Punjab Campaign22 minutes ago
-
PSW's Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Program awarded Int’ prize32 minutes ago
-
RUDA launches Public Grievance Redressal Counter32 minutes ago
-
District administration following “Open Door Policy” to facilitate people : DC32 minutes ago