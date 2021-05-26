Over 100 police officials administered COVID-19 vaccine

UrduPoint.com
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Over 100 police officials were administered COVID-19 vaccine by the district administration here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman.

The cops were given corona vaccine doses at Police Lines Headquarters, he said.

The COVID-19 doses are being administered on directions of SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo , he said.

He added further 100 police officers and officials are being given the doses on daily basis in the hospital by the paramedics. He said all the cops aging 40 and above would be able to get COVID-19 vaccine after registration.

He said all the possible steps have been taken for welfare of police force by him.

