UrduPoint.com

Over 100 Rescue 1122 Officials To Perform Duties During Moharram In Abbottabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Over 100 Rescue 1122 officials to perform duties during Moharram in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad canceled the holidays of all officials and ordered them to remain vigilant during Moharram, district emergency officer would also deploy more than 100 personnel to deal with any emergency during Muharram.

This was disclosed in a press release issued by Rescue 1122 Abbottabad. On the directives of District Emergency Officer Abbottabad Imran Khan Yousafzai, the Rescue stations have completed special preparations for Muharram in collaboration with the district administration and security agencies.

District Rescue 1122 also canceled the holidays of all officials during Moharram, Rescue 1122 is ready to provide services in three shifts while any citizen can avail the services by calling the toll-free number 1122 of Rescue 1122 during any emergency.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad in a message said that Rescue 1122 will provide services as a first responder during any emergency on the eve of 9th and 10th Muharram, while he also issued strict orders for the enforcement of Coronavirus SOPs during Moharram.

On the 9th and 10th of Moharram Rescue 1122 Abbottabad will also deploy ambulances, firefighters and medical technicians near the Imambargahs, while medical camps will be established at various locations to provide timely medical aid to the mourners.

District Emergency Officer Imran Khan Yousafzai said that Rescue 1122 has completed preparations for the provision of services during Muharram, while essential medicines and other supplies to be used during emergencies have been provided.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Police Abbottabad Holidays Rescue 1122 All Muharram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global Technology Company vivo Announced its First ..

Global Technology Company vivo Announced its First Production Base in Pakistan, ..

22 minutes ago
 24,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

24,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

27 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi enthusiastically ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi enthusiastically hosts the online Azadi Festiva ..

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber launches online tool to identify exp ..

Dubai Chamber launches online tool to identify export gaps in promising markets

42 minutes ago
 Visually impaired cricketers protest against low b ..

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low budget

46 minutes ago
 DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 r ..

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 rental disputes during H1 2021

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.