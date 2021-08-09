Over 100 Rescue 1122 officials to perform duties during Moharram in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad canceled the holidays of all officials and ordered them to remain vigilant during Moharram, district emergency officer would also deploy more than 100 personnel to deal with any emergency during Muharram.

This was disclosed in a press release issued by Rescue 1122 Abbottabad. On the directives of District Emergency Officer Abbottabad Imran Khan Yousafzai, the Rescue stations have completed special preparations for Muharram in collaboration with the district administration and security agencies.

District Rescue 1122 also canceled the holidays of all officials during Moharram, Rescue 1122 is ready to provide services in three shifts while any citizen can avail the services by calling the toll-free number 1122 of Rescue 1122 during any emergency.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad in a message said that Rescue 1122 will provide services as a first responder during any emergency on the eve of 9th and 10th Muharram, while he also issued strict orders for the enforcement of Coronavirus SOPs during Moharram.

On the 9th and 10th of Moharram Rescue 1122 Abbottabad will also deploy ambulances, firefighters and medical technicians near the Imambargahs, while medical camps will be established at various locations to provide timely medical aid to the mourners.

District Emergency Officer Imran Khan Yousafzai said that Rescue 1122 has completed preparations for the provision of services during Muharram, while essential medicines and other supplies to be used during emergencies have been provided.