Over 100 sacrificial animals treated at cattle market

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Director Livestock Department Dr Sadia Ali on Tuesday said that around 100 sacrificial animals were provided treatment at Bhatta Chowk Cattle market.

She said that the Livestock department had established a free-of-cost treatment camp for the sacrificial animals in the cattle market.

Bhatta Chowk was the largest cattle market in Rawalpindi Division and according to an estimate, more than 30,000 large animals had been brought there so far.

The Livestock farmers across Punjab termed the free medical camp a good initiative of the government and said that such facilities encourage the people associated with the Livestock sector.