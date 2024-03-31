Over 100 Schools Being Shifted On Solar System In Multan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 01:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Over 100 schools including various offices of the education department are being put on solar system to handle electricity billing issues amicably.
According to official sources, the Educational Complex, Chief Executive Officer Office, Deputy Education Officers offices and different schools will be energized through the solar system. The schools are under economic pressure due to rising cost of electricity. The commercial billing was creating trouble for the administration. However, the shifting of schools in the solar system is heading forward within rapid pace. The official sources informed that the process of installation of the solar system would be completed within the next few days.
The installation will also help ensure provision of safe drinking water through filtration plants as these would also be energized through solar plates, said official sources.
The official sources informed that 150 schools were also being upgraded in terms of provision of missing facilities. However, the recommendations have already been sent to Punjab government in this regard. About enrollment, the sources stated that government schools had highly qualified teachers. The degree possesses M.A, M Phil degrees and capable of delivering best results. The citizens should get their kids enrolled in government schools. The kids are being imparted quality education.
