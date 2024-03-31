Open Menu

Over 100 Schools Being Shifted On Solar System In Multan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Over 100 schools being shifted on solar system in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Over 100 schools including various offices of the education department are being put on solar system to handle electricity billing issues amicably.

According to official sources, the Educational Complex, Chief Executive Officer Office, Deputy Education Officers offices and different schools will be energized through the solar system. The schools are under economic pressure due to rising cost of electricity. The commercial billing was creating trouble for the administration. However, the shifting of schools in the solar system is heading forward within rapid pace. The official sources informed that the process of installation of the solar system would be completed within the next few days.

The installation will also help ensure provision of safe drinking water through filtration plants as these would also be energized through solar plates, said official sources.

The official sources informed that 150 schools were also being upgraded in terms of provision of missing facilities. However, the recommendations have already been sent to Punjab government in this regard. About enrollment, the sources stated that government schools had highly qualified teachers. The degree possesses M.A, M Phil degrees and capable of delivering best results. The citizens should get their kids enrolled in government schools. The kids are being imparted quality education.

Related Topics

Electricity Education Government Of Punjab Water Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

15 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

15 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

15 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

15 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

15 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

15 hours ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

15 hours ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

15 hours ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan