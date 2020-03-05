UrduPoint.com
Over 100 Shops Sealed In Swabi For Evading Property Tax

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:32 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The officials of Excise and Taxation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday sealed dozens of shops whose owners failed to pay property tax in Swabi district.

The spokesman for the department said action was taken in Topi Bazaar of Swabi district where the Excise Department took stern legal action against the shop owners for not paying property tax.

The department sealed over 100 shops for defaulting in Topi Bazaar, he said.

