Over 100 Shops Sealed Over Encroachment

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2025 | 03:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The district administration launched a major anti-encroachment operation across the city,

resulting in the sealing of over 100 shops and removal of illegal structures from key commercial

areas.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, a large-scale

drive aims to reclaim public spaces, improve pedestrian accessibility, and enhance the city’s

overall urban landscape.

The operation was closely supervised by Chief Officer of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL)

Shahid Abbas Kathia, while Metropolitan Officer Regulation Headquarters Kashif Jaleel led the

field teams that executed the drive successfully. Prominent markets including Islampura, Anarkali,

Moon Market, Samanabad, Faisal Town, and G-1 Market were targeted in the coordinated action.

During the operation, numerous encroachments on footpaths were demolished, allowing

for smoother pedestrian movement and better accessibility.

In addition, visual pollution

was addressed as teams removed unauthorized banners, posters, and streamers from

multiple locations.

Metropolitan Officer Kashif Jaleel said the district administration remains in active contact

with trade unions to ensure voluntary removal of encroachments, and he appreciated their

growing cooperation. However, he emphasized that strict action would continue against

violators without exception.

“Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza is personally monitoring the anti-encroachment

campaign,” he said. “We are committed to clearing the city’s roads and markets for the

ease and benefit of the general public.”

With these ongoing efforts, the streets and markets of Lahore are becoming more spacious

and accessible for residents,” he said and added that the district administration remained

dedicated to enhancing public facilities and urban infrastructure.

