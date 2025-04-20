Over 100 Shops Sealed Over Encroachment
Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The district administration launched a major anti-encroachment operation across the city,
resulting in the sealing of over 100 shops and removal of illegal structures from key commercial
areas.
On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, a large-scale
drive aims to reclaim public spaces, improve pedestrian accessibility, and enhance the city’s
overall urban landscape.
The operation was closely supervised by Chief Officer of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL)
Shahid Abbas Kathia, while Metropolitan Officer Regulation Headquarters Kashif Jaleel led the
field teams that executed the drive successfully. Prominent markets including Islampura, Anarkali,
Moon Market, Samanabad, Faisal Town, and G-1 Market were targeted in the coordinated action.
During the operation, numerous encroachments on footpaths were demolished, allowing
for smoother pedestrian movement and better accessibility.
In addition, visual pollution
was addressed as teams removed unauthorized banners, posters, and streamers from
multiple locations.
Metropolitan Officer Kashif Jaleel said the district administration remains in active contact
with trade unions to ensure voluntary removal of encroachments, and he appreciated their
growing cooperation. However, he emphasized that strict action would continue against
violators without exception.
“Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza is personally monitoring the anti-encroachment
campaign,” he said. “We are committed to clearing the city’s roads and markets for the
ease and benefit of the general public.”
With these ongoing efforts, the streets and markets of Lahore are becoming more spacious
and accessible for residents,” he said and added that the district administration remained
dedicated to enhancing public facilities and urban infrastructure.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA ramps up operations against adulteration: DG2 minutes ago
-
Over 100 shops sealed over encroachment3 minutes ago
-
Libraries present deserted look as book reading habit declines in Capital3 minutes ago
-
KP to include major transplant surgeries in Sehat Card13 minutes ago
-
Man shot at, injured by motorcyclist23 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tarar praises Christian community’s role in nation-building32 minutes ago
-
Very hot weather with gusty winds forecast for Sindh32 minutes ago
-
Sadiqabad Police nab suspect for house theft52 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq holds open court to address public grievances52 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan extends warm Easter greetings to Christian Community52 minutes ago
-
APHC slams Hindutva agenda projection in IIOJK, urges release of detainees52 minutes ago
-
Dist admin launches beautification projects in Lodhran53 minutes ago