Over 100 students trained annually in beekeeping at Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Every year, more than 100 students and farmers receive specialized training in beekeeping

at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif (MNS) University of Agriculture, Multan.

Through research, field demonstrations, and technical workshops, the university is playing

a vital role in promoting scientific beekeeping practices and safeguarding environmental balance.

According to Assistant Professor of Entomology Dr Mudassar Ali, Assistant Professor of

Entomology at MNS Agricultural University, the institution is actively working to promote

honey production using modern techniques. He revealed the university had registered

two companies — Alishbah Honey and Honey World — aimed at expanding the honey

business domestically and internationally. While the university itself does not engage in

commercial honey production or sales, its research initiatives have strengthened country’s

footprint in the honey industry, offering structured training, technical knowledge, and practical

demonstrations to aspiring beekeepers.

Pakistan's honey, renowned for its unique taste and high quality, enjoys great popularity in

Middle Eastern markets. Experts state that nearly 4,000 tons of honey are exported annually

to Arab countries. The honey sector supports around 27,000 families across the country,

providing them with sustainable livelihoods. With strategic development, honey and its

by-products — such as beeswax and royal jelly — could significantly boost country’s exports.

Dr Mudassar pointed out that beekeeping was a highly profitable venture. A single hive can

produce between 20 to 25 kilograms of honey annually, generating profits between PKR 15,000

to 25,000 per hive. He emphasized that honey was not merely a sweetener but a powerhouse

of nutrition, containing calcium, manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, vitamins, zinc, and potassium.

With just 21 grams, or a tablespoon, providing around 64 calories, honey contributes to strengthening

immunity, healing wounds, soothing sore throats, and improving heart and skin health due to

its antibacterial properties.

Discussing the types of honey, Dr Mudassar explained that natural honey collected from forests

and mountains was richer in vitamins and minerals compared to artificially produced honey, where

bees are reared near specific crops in controlled environments. While artificial honey is still nutritious,

it lacks some of the diverse healing properties found in wild honey, which often comes from the

nectar of multiple flower varieties.

Dr Mudassar stressed that honeybees were not just vital for honey production but also crucial

for agricultural productivity and environmental stability. Bees help in pollination, increasing fruit

and vegetable yields. However, climatic changes, fluctuations in temperature, and the excessive

use of chemical sprays are negatively impacting bee populations and their productivity. Ideal

conditions for healthy honey production require a temperature range between 20 to 30 degrees

Celsius, with spring being the most favorable season. Heavy rains and harsh winters can disrupt

the bees' food sources and honey output.

The university expert further highlighted that the future of country’s beekeeping industry could be

strengthened through the active participation of women. By maintaining hives on rooftops or small

farms, women can contribute significantly to household income and the national economy.

Sharing scientific insights, Dr Mudassar noted that there were over 20,000 species of bees worldwide,

with four Primary types — European, wild, small, and Asian bees — being more commonly used

in commercial honey production. He said that institutions like MNS Agricultural University, along

with agriculture departments and local nurseries, were working to spread awareness, provide

technical training, and supply essential beekeeping equipment and colonies for beginners interested

in starting their own ventures.

Referring to alarming global trends, Dr. Mudassar warned that declining bee populations could lead

to serious ecological and food security challenges. He cited research from the Geological Society

of London, indicating that the dwindling number of bees threatens the delicate balance between

food supplies and ecosystems.

To counter this threat, Dr Mudassar called for urgent government action. He suggested measures

such as providing interest-free loans to beekeepers, establishing quality control laboratories, and

setting up export facilitation centers. He emphasized that without concrete steps, the loss of bees

could pose a significant threat to human survival itself.

Through research-driven education, expert training programs, and environmental awareness campaigns,

MNS Agricultural University is laying the foundation for a stronger, more sustainable honey

industry — preserving not just an ancient craft, but also the ecological future of Pakistan.