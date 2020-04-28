Over 100 Traders Booked For Violating Section 144
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:02 PM
BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The district police booked over 100 traders for violating section 144 by holding protest against lockdown in front of press club here on Monday.
The protesting traders blocked road and demanding that they should be allowed to open shops.
Taking action, the city police registered FIRs against more than 100 traders for violating section 144 which had been imposed by the district administration due to coronavirus pandemic.