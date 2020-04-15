UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 100 Trees Suspicious Cutting Raises Pindities Concern, MCR Blames Inadequate Laws

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:31 PM

Over 100 trees suspicious cutting raises Pindities concern, MCR blames inadequate laws

The residents of the garrison city have raised concerns on suspicious removing over a hundred trees in the lush green Eidgah graveyard whereas the Municipal Corporation (MCR) passed bucks over inadequate laws to take the violators to task

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The residents of the garrison city have raised concerns on suspicious removing over a hundred trees in the lush green Eidgah graveyard whereas the Municipal Corporation (MCR) passed bucks over inadequate laws to take the violators to task.

Muhammad Waqas, a local area resident told APP that unknown persons started chopping off the trees a month ago where the individuals used to cut trees with electric saw in the morning and evening hours and kept loading the wood logs on their vehicles for many days.

He said no body from the graveyard committee bothered to stop them rather the wood cutters were placing the logs near their office and at the walkways of the graveyard.

"The city is already ripped off from its scenic green cover since partition and these small areas having trees are the only source of relief to breath clean air and preserve the diminished bird life. Local specie of sparrows and exotic doves can be spotted hovering on the graveyard trees. But the trees removed are mostly old ones with a very large size which has also destroyed the nests of many birds," he regretted.

He urged the quarters concerned to initiate prompt action against the violators to help restore the obliterated green area of the graveyard.

An official of the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) said there were no clear provisions in MCR law to charge any individual on the offence of cutting trees and had approached the Rawalpindi Police to assist in the matter.The graveyard had an administrative committee having public representatives and local people its members.

"General Secretary of the committee Khalid Mehmood claims that it is the unanimous decision of our committee to remove the trees as they are Paper Mulberry trees causing allergy and health complications," he said.

The MCR official added that the enforcement team of the corporation tried to halt the tree cutting but the committee resisted and termed it a personal matter.

When approached for a first information report the Banni Police Station investigation officer refused to consider the report and argued that MCR had no claim on the possession of the graveyard and it's trees. "MCR has to prove its claim on the trees and could establish a legal stance against the culprits," he added.

To a question, he said a letter was written to CPO Rawalpindi to assist MCR to take the culprit to task and launch a stringent action against the abbettors whose response was awaited. He went on to mention that it was completely against the government's clean green Pakistan movement and Ten billion Tree Tsunami project.

Akram Shah, another local resident said the trees were providing a relief to the area residents especially in hot summer season.

"The tree cutters have picked a truck loaded with woods per day and we have witnesses to the incident. The trees are local species and not Paper Mulberry. Over a hundred trees are being cut which is totally destructive for the environment and local birds species," he added. He said there were unknown people who secretly started chopping off the trees with electric saw. He urged the quarters to take punitive measures against the culprits and help restore the lost tree cover.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami Police Police Station Vehicles Rawalpindi From Government Billion

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $19.70 a barrel T ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus: Taskforce to facilitate information e ..

1 minute ago

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabs 115 pow ..

11 seconds ago

China's support to Pakistan to continue in combati ..

13 seconds ago

Rescheduled Tour de France to start August 29

2 seconds ago

President Dr Arif Alvi phones families of martyred ..

3 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.