Over 100 trees suspicious cutting raises Pindities concern, MCR blames inadequate laws

The residents of the garrison city have raised concerns on suspicious removing over a hundred trees in the lush green Eidgah graveyard whereas the Municipal Corporation (MCR) passed bucks over inadequate laws to take the violators to task

Muhammad Waqas, a local area resident told APP that unknown persons started chopping off the trees a month ago where the individuals used to cut trees with electric saw in the morning and evening hours and kept loading the wood logs on their vehicles for many days.

He said no body from the graveyard committee bothered to stop them rather the wood cutters were placing the logs near their office and at the walkways of the graveyard.

"The city is already ripped off from its scenic green cover since partition and these small areas having trees are the only source of relief to breath clean air and preserve the diminished bird life. Local specie of sparrows and exotic doves can be spotted hovering on the graveyard trees. But the trees removed are mostly old ones with a very large size which has also destroyed the nests of many birds," he regretted.

He urged the quarters concerned to initiate prompt action against the violators to help restore the obliterated green area of the graveyard.

An official of the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) said there were no clear provisions in MCR law to charge any individual on the offence of cutting trees and had approached the Rawalpindi Police to assist in the matter.The graveyard had an administrative committee having public representatives and local people its members.

"General Secretary of the committee Khalid Mehmood claims that it is the unanimous decision of our committee to remove the trees as they are Paper Mulberry trees causing allergy and health complications," he said.

The MCR official added that the enforcement team of the corporation tried to halt the tree cutting but the committee resisted and termed it a personal matter.

When approached for a first information report the Banni Police Station investigation officer refused to consider the report and argued that MCR had no claim on the possession of the graveyard and it's trees. "MCR has to prove its claim on the trees and could establish a legal stance against the culprits," he added.

To a question, he said a letter was written to CPO Rawalpindi to assist MCR to take the culprit to task and launch a stringent action against the abbettors whose response was awaited. He went on to mention that it was completely against the government's clean green Pakistan movement and Ten billion Tree Tsunami project.

Akram Shah, another local resident said the trees were providing a relief to the area residents especially in hot summer season.

"The tree cutters have picked a truck loaded with woods per day and we have witnesses to the incident. The trees are local species and not Paper Mulberry. Over a hundred trees are being cut which is totally destructive for the environment and local birds species," he added. He said there were unknown people who secretly started chopping off the trees with electric saw. He urged the quarters to take punitive measures against the culprits and help restore the lost tree cover.

