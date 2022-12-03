UrduPoint.com

Over 100 University Students Partake Margalla Hills Trail-5 Cleanup

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Over a hundred university students and nature lovers participated in the hiking and cleanup drive at Margalla Hills Trail-5 after an interactive session on the wildlife and biological diversity of the Margalla Hills National Park here on Saturday.

The daylong event was organized by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan), DTN, and Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) in connection with the ongoing 2-week-long 12th Pakistan Mountain Festival. The festival is the annual flagship event of Devcom-Pakistan to commemorate the UN's International Mountain Day (IMD) that is on December 11, a news release said.

The students of the CS Adventure Club of the Comsats University Islamabad Campus, SZABIST Islamabad Campus, and GBC Council participated in the event. Before the nature walk and cleanup, the IWMB chairman scientific committee ZB Mirza briefed the participants about the biological diversity and natural heritage of the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

Senior IWMB Member, Zahid Baig Mirza said the Margalla Hills National Park has been quite neglected since it was established in 1980. Though, it is the third-largest national park in the world with an area of 17,386 hectares (42,960 acres) under the foothills of Himalaya. In the recent decade, its importance was realized after seeing the impact of unwanted haphazard constructions and the movement of vehicles more than their carrying capacity. Many initiatives have been taken so far to protect the wildlife and biodiversity including awareness raising among the communities living in the habitats, he added.

Mirza urged the youth to respect the diversity of species and help manage wildlife and human beings to live together.

The park is rich in biodiversity, especially rich in Sino-Himalayan fauna, most notably gray goral, barking deer, and the Leopard. Combined MHNP is home to around 600 plant species, 402 bird varieties, 38 mammals, and 27 species of reptiles.

IWM Deputy Director Umme Habia said under the new management recently the IWMB has taken many steps for the protection of the Park and visitors. Many cases of woodcutting and forest fires were averted, she added.

The renovated IWMB nature education centres were the hub of activities and awareness raising sessions, and community engagement, she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director and founder Pakistan Mountain festival Munir Ahmed said the Margalla Hills National Park was increasingly becoming the focus of visitors and illegal constructions. Solid waste management and littering have increased manifold despite many interventions by the IWMB and civil society organizations. The environment unfriendly practices have damaged the natural resources in all three parts of the National Park including hills, Rawal Lake, and Sharkarparian because of their irrational policies.

Ahmed said, "We shall encourage youth for environment-friendly outdoor pursuits. It is good for their mental and physical health besides making them responsible visitors to nature. Several youth engagements are in pipeline for the 12th Pakistan Mountain Festival including 8th Pakistan Mountain Youth Forum and cultural shows, and a conference. We need to work out a joint action plan for the promotion of mountains and its communities, culture art, and heritage instead of individual and scattered efforts."

