Over 1000 Accused Arrested In Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The police in its drive against criminals arrested over 1006 suspects from different parts of the megalopolis during this week.

The police recovered 199.545kg of hashish and 1.186kg of Ice and 626 grams of heroin from different arrested accused, besides 192 different types of illegal arms, ammunition and 11 hand grenades used in looting the citizens were seized from the arrested criminals, informed the spokesperson to Karachi Police on Sunday.

As many as eight encounters took place in city during this week in which two robbers were killed while 11 accused including 8 in injured condition were arrested. The police also recovered a snatched or stolen vehicle, 2 motorcycles, snatched mobile phones and 11 pistols from the accused arrested during encounters.

A total of two snatched/ stolen vehicles and 65 motorcycles were also recovered by the police in different actions.

