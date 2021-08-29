UrduPoint.com

Over 1000 Accused Arrested In Week

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 02:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Karachi Police in its drive against criminals have arrested over 1066 suspects from different parts of the megalopolis during this week.

The police recovered 135.907kg of hashish, 2.143kg of Ice and 1.

300kg of heroin from different arrested accused, besides 118 different types of illegal arms and ammunition used in looting the citizens were seized from the arrested criminals, informed the spokesperson to Karachi Police on Sunday.

As many as five encounters took place in city during this week in which one accused was killed while five others were arrested including one in injured condition. The police also recovered six snatched or stolen motorcycle and five pistols from the accused arrested during encounters.

A total of 52 snatched/stolen motorcycles and eight vehicle were also recovered by the police in different actions.

