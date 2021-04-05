Over 1000 cases registered in a year on virus SOPs violations, Rs 10m fine recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The divisional administration got 1039 cases registered, 1427 persons arrested and recovered over Rs 10 million fine on violations of SOPs for prevention of novel coronavirus infection during a year from Mar 2020 to Apr 2021 in Multan division, officials said on Tuesday.

Spokesman for commissioner Multan said in a statement on Monday that a report detailing official activities for enforcement of SOPs has been finalized according to which 60,000 inspections were conducted from Mar 2020 to Apr 2021.

Exactly 23 commercial plazas, 69 restaurants, 840 shops and 27 marriage halls were sealed, the report said adding that total 1072 commercial buildings were sealed on SOPs violations.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood, who recently recovered from Coronavirus, said that SOPs were enforced successfully in Multan division that saved lives of Lakhs of people.

He appealed the people to take care of themselves and their respective families adding that practicing SOPs was the only option they have to stay away from the virus infection.