Over 1,000 Cops Performing Polio Duty In Rwp. Distt.

Over 1000 cops have been deployed in Rawalpindi district to ensure the security of anti-polio staff performing duties in five-day anti-polio campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Over 1000 cops have been deployed in Rawalpindi district to ensure the security of anti-polio staff performing duties in five-day anti-polio campaign.

According to a Police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas had finalized all the security arrangements to provide foolproof security cover to the vaccinators.

He said over 1000 cops were deployed under a security plan devised for the ongoing anti-polio campaign kicked off on Monday, June 7. A control room had also been set up to monitor the security arrangements, he added.

The officers concerned had been directed to brief the cops to be deployed for the security duty besides a proper checking system for the field, he said adding, the police personnel had also been instructed to remain alert and adopt Standard Operating Procedures.

Police department has directed station house officers of all police stations to ensure effective patrolling system for all the areas by Elite and police.

The district had been divided into different zones to ensure security for the polio teams, comprising medical staff and volunteers.

