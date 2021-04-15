UrduPoint.com
Over 1000 Dead Chickens Recovered, One Arrested

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 02:31 PM

The Food Safety Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday during an action at Bacha Khan Chowk recovered around 1000 dead chickens from a pickup van and took the driver into custody

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The food Safety Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday during an action at Bacha Khan Chowk recovered around 1000 dead chickens from a pickup van and took the driver into custody.

According to the Food Safety Authority, the dead chickens were brought to the city for sale into various markets.

The authority discarded all the dead birds and got registered an FIR against the driver of the vehicle.

The Food Authority said stern action would be taken against those playing with the lives of others and no leniency would be shown towards such an evil elements.

