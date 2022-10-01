Over 1000 drug peddlers, 65 dealers held during ongoing drive, drugs recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :South Punjab police have arrested over 1000 drug peddlers and 65 drug dealers by registering 1043 cases during ongoing special campaign.

The special campaign was launched under the directions of Additional Inspector General of Police Dr. Ehsan Sadiq in South Punjab.

The police teams have also seized more than 400 kilogrammes of hashish, 34000 liters liquor, unearthed 101 distilleries,13000 liters of alcohol, 45 kg of heroin, 31 kg of opium, 35 kg bhung and 1220 grams ice.

Cases have been registered against 181 drug dealers under 9-C and 20 drug addicts have been sent to rehabilitation centers.

Additional IG South ordered to take all possible steps to make the ongoing campaign against drug peddlers successful and get positive results.

Moreover, upon receiving information from the public about drug dealers and drug dealers, the South Punjab Police Office has issued action orders to officials concerned.