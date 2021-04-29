Under the spirit to meet the increasing demand of power sector in grid station maintenance and operations, the State-run NTDC training center was established at Technical Services Group (TSG) at New Kot Lakhpat Lahore, which has trained over 1000 engineers and technical staff during past two and half years, it was officially said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) : Under the spirit to meet the increasing demand of power sector in grid station maintenance and operations, the State-run NTDC training center was established at Technical Services Group (TSG) at New Kot Lakhpat Lahore, which has trained over 1000 engineers and technical staff during past two and half years, it was officially said.

A state-of-the-art Training Simulator was installed in at the said training center with the cost of Rs one billion funded by Japanese Govt.

Training Simulators provides practical work and new testing sets for on-job-training & hands-on experience during different technical courses for engineers and technicians of Power Sector of Pakistan.

Training center has recently completed its 4th Sector Specific Course for engineers of BPS-17, which is mandatory for promotion in next grade. In this regard a virtual course closing ceremony was held at WAPDA House, MD NTDC Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan was the chief guest of the ceremony on Thursday who distributed the certificates among the position holders.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, major part of the training was later completed online and 29 participants were trained during this course, 20 officers from NTDC as 9 officers of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) joined the said training.

While addressing the ceremony, MD NTDC Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan said that Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has pledged to further upgrade NTDC Training Center. JICA will provide simulators for High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) and Ultra High Voltage System and 20 computer-based Grid Operation Simulator with Installation at different grids of NTDC.

During last two and half year, 300 participants were trained in Skill Enhancement and Refresher Courses, 250 in Grid Operation & Maintenance Courses, 110 in Protection & Instrumentation Courses, 120 Dead & Live Line Maintenance Courses and 220 participated in Short Courses & Seminars.

It is pertinent to mention here that the courses of training center cover the recent developments and critical issues of Transmission and Distribution (T&D) System, Energy Meter studies 660kV HVDC, discussions on Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market which is going to be implemented in near future. Renowned and veteran engineers of Power Sector and International experts are invited to deliver lectures to impart their professional prowess to the participants.