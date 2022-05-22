UrduPoint.com

Over 1000 Heatstroke Affected People Provided Medical Facility In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :In Sindh, more than one thousand people have been affected by heatstroke during last twelve days who were provided medical facility at government hospitals.

The Sindh Health Department has set up 429 heatstroke centers across the province with 1350 beds allocated, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

The Health Department and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) have also started awareness campaign across the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

