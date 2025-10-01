Over 1,000 Items, 2,400 Banners Removed In Anti-encroachment Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The district administration Lahore has confiscated more than 1,000 encroachment items and removed over 2,400 illegal banners, flexes, and posters during the past 24 hours as part of a major anti-encroachment drive under the 'Suthra Punjab' campaign.
The operation was carried out on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Musa Raza, with Metropolitan Officer Regulation Kashif Jaleel supervising the teams. The Regulation Squad of the Metropolitan Corporation has been deployed across city roads, markets, and commercial centers, where continuous monitoring is underway.
Deputy Commissioner Musa Raza said the administration was enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against encroachments to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow and convenience for the public. He added that, following the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, efforts were being made to transform Lahore into a model city with a clean environment and restored civic beauty.
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
