FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of more than 1,000 litres of fake beverages here on Friday.

According to official sources, the teams conducted a raid on a shop in Amin Town and seized a huge stock of famous brand's beverages. The PFA dumped the stock and imposed a hefty fine on the shopkeeper.