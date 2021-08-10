UrduPoint.com

Over 1000 New Jobs Sanctioned For University Of Agriculture D.I.Khan

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Over 1000 new jobs sanctioned for University of Agriculture D.I.Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar (TI) Tuesday chaired the second meeting of Finance and Planning department.

The house unanimously accorded approval for creation of jobs of three hundred academic and more than one thousand supporting staff for the university of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan.

The Representatives from Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Higher Education Department KP (HED) participated online.

Director Finance UAD presenting the agenda items also briefed the house that admissions intake to the faculties already approved by the syndicate will be commenced immediately.

Dr. Masroor Elahi stressed the need of enhancing quality education and remarked that no compromise shall be made on merit.

He also directed the UAD staff to ensure necessary arrangements for the state of Art facilities to the students joining through already offered programs and explore the possible opportunities of scholarships for them home and abroad.

"Only your hard work and dedication can make UAD successful" he concluded while advising his staff.

