Over 1000 patients get treatment, 200 undergo surgical operations at free eye camp in two days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :A four-day free eye camp, operational at a village 1-Tarpayee, Makhdoom Rasheed area in the suburbs of Multan, has provided free consultancy and treatment facilities to over 1000 poor patients besides performing 200 operations during first two days.

The camp is witnessing rush of poor patients reaching there by donkey carts and other transportation means on the third day, Monday.

The free eye camp was organized by Dost Welfare Trust, Al-Mustafa Medical Centre and Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, Rawalpindi, and former Corps Commander Lt. Gen. (Retired) Khalid Naeem Lodhi is chief organizer of the camp. Free modern diagnostic, consultancy, treatment and laser operation facilities were being provided at the camp.

Assistant Prof. BZU Multan Mustaneer Afzal Lodhi and Tasneem Haidar were also playing supervisory role at the camp.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor BZU Multan Dr. Mansoor Kareem Kundi, former VC IUB Prof. Dr. Saleem Tariq also visited the free eye camp and commended the initiative.

Doctors at the camp were also providing advice to the patients to improve their lifestyle, and what food they should take to improve eye sight.

Naeem Khalid Lodhi said that resourceful people must serve the humanity as per the orders of the Almighty. The camp would conclude on Tuesday.