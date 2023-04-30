UrduPoint.com

Over 1000 Policemen Deployed On Demolition Day

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2023 | 12:00 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The Police have made elaborate security arrangements for peaceful observation of the demolition of Jannat-ul-Baqih processions.

According to a Police spokesman, more than 1000 policemen were deployed to maintain law and order situation whereas city traffic police (CTP Rawalpindi) had assigned 150 traffic wardens to maintain traffic flow.

The Jannat-ul-Baqi Demolition Day procession started at Imam Bargah Nasar-ul-Azza Waris Khan's stop.

The procession passed through Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road, Alam Khan Road and culminated at Colonel Maqbool Imam Bargah.

Security arrangements of Rawalpindi Police regarding the procession of Jannat-ul-Baqi Demolition Day,Spokesman said, on the occasion, expert snipers were posted on the roofs of the procession route while everyone was allowed to enter after a thorough body search. Effective patrolling was ensured to keep an eye on suspect elements.

