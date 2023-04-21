Over 1,000 policemen deployed to provide security, to maintain flow of traffic in Murree

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police have finalized all the arrangements to provide effective security and to maintain flow of traffic in Muree during Eid ul Fitr holidays.

Over, 1000 police officers and cops men will perform duty.

As many as 260 traffic officers have also been assigned to keep flow of traffic in Murree.

City Police Officer CPO Khalid Mahmood Hamdani said that the senior officers themselves will be present in the field to ensure effective supervision.

Special pickets have also been installed at 14 different places to ensure the safety and convenience of tourists on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Whereas, 06 facilitation centers have also been established in Murree to guide the tourists.

CPO said that the Murree Police is busy 24/7 for the protection and provision of facilities to tourists during Eid.

To ensure implementation of instructions issued by tourist police, district administration and meteorological department, CPO said that all available measures are being taken to ensure a safe and pleasant journey of tourists, in case of any problem or emergency call 15, he added.