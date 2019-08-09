UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,000 Policemen To Be Deployed For Eid, I-Day Security In Khanewal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 07:44 PM

Over 1,000 policemen to be deployed for Eid, I-Day security in Khanewal

Police have finalised a security plan for Eid-ul-Azha and Independence Day as more than 1,000 policemen would be deployed for security purpose across the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Police have finalised a security plan for Eid-ul-Azha and Independence Day as more than 1,000 policemen would be deployed for security purpose across the district.

A police spokesman said the District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz directed the police officials to remain alert in order to prevent any untoward during on Eid days.

More than 1,000 policemen including two DSPs, two inspectors, 34 sub-inspectors, 69 assistant sub-inspectors, 58 head constables, 425 constables and 329 police volunteers would be deployed at mosques and Imambargahs for security. Ten Elite teams would also perform duties.

A total of 512 Eid prayers gatherings would be held in the city, out of which 53 have been placed in A category, 97 B and 352 C category.

Related Topics

Police Alert Independence

Recent Stories

August 14 to be observed also as Kashmir Solidarit ..

1 minute ago

Dark chocolate reduces depression, finds study

1 minute ago

Sudan's Judges Fully Competent to Rule on Ex-Presi ..

1 minute ago

Film 'Heer Maan Ja' release on Eid-ul-Azha

1 minute ago

Sialkot city receives heavy showers

11 minutes ago

July heatwave causes 400 more deaths in Netherland ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.