Over 1,000 policemen to be deployed for Eid, I-Day security in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) : Police have finalised a security plan for Eid-ul-Azha and Independence Day as more than 1,000 policemen would be deployed for security purpose across the district.

A police spokesman said the District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz directed the police officials to remain alert in order to prevent any untoward during on Eid days.

More than 1,000 policemen including two DSPs, two inspectors, 34 sub-inspectors, 69 assistant sub-inspectors, 58 head constables, 425 constables and 329 police volunteers would be deployed at mosques and Imambargahs for security. Ten Elite teams would also perform duties.

A total of 512 Eid prayers gatherings would be held in the city, out of which 53 have been placed in A category, 97 B and 352 C category.